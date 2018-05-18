KLX Inc. (KLXI) Stake Lessened by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KLX Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.13% of KLX worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KLX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KLX by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,022,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after buying an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KLX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,298,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in KLX in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded KLX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded KLX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KLX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of KLXI opened at $73.11 on Friday. KLX Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. KLX had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.87 million. KLX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

