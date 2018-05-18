KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,446,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,185,000 after acquiring an additional 218,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,399,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,512,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,960,000 after acquiring an additional 705,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,322,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,902,000 after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor opened at $113.24 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. KLA-Tencor has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA-Tencor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $96,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.93.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

