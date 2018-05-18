Kirin (KNBWY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of Kirin opened at $27.22 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27. Kirin has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.08.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals Business.

