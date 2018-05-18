King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,589 Shares of ProAssurance (PRA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of ProAssurance opened at $39.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ProAssurance has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $40.60.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.42 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 5.64%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.39%.

In other ProAssurance news, insider Howard H. Friedman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 273,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,130,984.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

