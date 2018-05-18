Kinder Morgan Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (KMI)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Kinder Morgan opened at $16.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 425,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 141,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

