Kinder Morgan Canada (KML) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.60

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.24, with a volume of 450445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.

KML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. CIBC cut shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.42.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Trans Mountain pipeline that transports approximately 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum from Edmonton, Alberta to Burnaby, British Columbia; Puget Sound pipeline serving Washington State; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.