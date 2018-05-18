KeyCorp Comments on Luxfer Holdings’ Q2 2018 Earnings (LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Luxfer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXFR. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Luxfer stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 880,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 262,586 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,724,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 213,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.