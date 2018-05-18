Key Energy Services (KEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEG. Piper Jaffray set a $17.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Key Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Key Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Key Energy Services opened at $17.44 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Key Energy Services has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $125.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.20 million. equities analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Key Energy Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,296,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Key Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Key Energy Services by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Key Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, International, and Functional Support. The U.S. Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Key Energy Services (KEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.