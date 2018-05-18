Ketcham Investments Sells 200,000 Shares of West Fraser Timber (WFT) Stock

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) insider Ketcham Investments sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.10, for a total transaction of C$18,820,000.00.

Ketcham Investments also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 9th, Ketcham Investments sold 175,000 shares of West Fraser Timber stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.25, for a total transaction of C$15,793,750.00.

Shares of West Fraser Timber opened at C$92.51 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$57.67 and a twelve month high of C$95.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter.

WFT has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$97.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce/pine/fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and lignin. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

