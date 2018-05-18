Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) a €48.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.50 ($57.74) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($74.40) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($65.48) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC set a €55.00 ($65.48) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.11 ($64.42).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec opened at €57.25 ($68.15) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €37.53 ($44.68) and a fifty-two week high of €55.25 ($65.77).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

