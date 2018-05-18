Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 175,000 Shares of Kellogg’s (K) Stock

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $10,739,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg's alerts:

On Monday, April 16th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $12,714,000.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of Kellogg’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $14,241,350.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 50,254 shares of Kellogg’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $3,434,860.90.

Shares of Kellogg’s opened at $61.18 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Kellogg’s has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Kellogg’s had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kellogg’s will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Kellogg’s in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kellogg’s from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg’s in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg’s from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg’s in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg’s by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg’s during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg’s during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Kellogg’s by 985.2% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg’s Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.