Keith R. Dunleavy Acquires 118,000 Shares of Inovalon (INOV) Stock

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,842.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inovalon opened at $10.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Inovalon has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Inovalon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $92.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Inovalon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.
