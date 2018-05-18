Joincoin Market Cap Achieves $197,828.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. Joincoin has a total market cap of $197,828.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029317 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001486 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,095,664 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team . The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

