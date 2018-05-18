Johnson & Johnson to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.85 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 17th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will earn $11.85 per share for the year. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.28 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $123.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $125.73. The stock has a market cap of $336.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,478,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

