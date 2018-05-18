Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $759,000 Holdings in Aflac (AFL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 99.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 111.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,070,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 101.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,513,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,170,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 106.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $239,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase set a $47.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $48.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

NYSE AFL opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Aflac will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

