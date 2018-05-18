John F. Gavin Sells 3,712 Shares of Acacia Communications (ACIA) Stock

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) CFO John F. Gavin sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $133,409.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John F. Gavin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, John F. Gavin sold 1,737 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $73,058.22.

On Tuesday, March 6th, John F. Gavin sold 16,000 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $618,560.00.

Shares of ACIA opened at $32.49 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Acacia Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS began coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 19.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,573,000 after buying an additional 215,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,831,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth about $12,035,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 34.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

