John C. Malone Sells 37,000 Shares of Lionsgate (LGF.B) Stock

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.B) Director John C. Malone sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LGF.B opened at $22.25 on Friday. Lionsgate has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGF.B. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Lionsgate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lionsgate to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lionsgate in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lionsgate to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

