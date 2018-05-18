Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Holdings Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.28% of Jernigan Capital worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 846.0% in the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Jernigan Capital opened at $18.92 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $274.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 118.85%. analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

In related news, insider John A. Good bought 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $40,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $79,107. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

