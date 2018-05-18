JELD-WEN (JELD) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.27 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.64.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $965,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Wright Tolbert purchased 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $88,316.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,343 shares in the company, valued at $134,111.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,758.2% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,326,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,555 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 256,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

