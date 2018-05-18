Jefferies Group Weighs in on Flowers Foods’ Q2 2018 Earnings (FLO)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Group analyst A. Jagdale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLO. ValuEngine upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Flowers Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Hilliard Lyons initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Flowers Foods opened at $19.56 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $221,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,704,000 after purchasing an additional 602,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4,675.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,678,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,406 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,054,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,090,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 180,214 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

