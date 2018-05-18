Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

NYSE FR opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,636 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,517,000 after purchasing an additional 113,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $544,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 841,180 shares in the company, valued at $27,119,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,621.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,140 shares of company stock worth $2,167,011. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

