Jefferies Group Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Sunday, May 13th. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter.

BAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

BAH opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $453,859.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $40,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,956 shares of company stock worth $11,900,708 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

