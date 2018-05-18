Jefferies Group Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BAH)

Posted by on May 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Sunday, May 13th. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter.

BAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

BAH opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $453,859.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $40,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,956 shares of company stock worth $11,900,708 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply