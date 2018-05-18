Janus Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) Stake Lowered by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Janus Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF opened at $49.99 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Janus Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

