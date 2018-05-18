Jaguar Health (JAGX) Shares Down 0%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,223,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

