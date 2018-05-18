Jack in the Box (JACK) Shares Down 0% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) traded down 0% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $83.57 and last traded at $83.79. 2,626,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 748,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.79.

The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.84 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.85.

In other news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $186,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $125,834.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 597.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

