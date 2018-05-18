J.Jill (JILL) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News coverage about J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J.Jill earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.6286669275619 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get J.Jill alerts:

JILL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $251.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.10.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,707 shares in the company, valued at $102,862.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Travis Nelson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.