Itron (ITRI) Shares Bought by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. Itron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Itron worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Itron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $335,378.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $991,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $2,275,266. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Shares of ITRI opened at $58.15 on Friday. Itron has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Itron had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.