iTicoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $153.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, iTicoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for $17.65 or 0.00217507 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BTC Trade UA. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $564,653.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003803 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00717711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012366 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00176543 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00081998 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.