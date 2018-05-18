Ishares Trust Russell (IWD) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ishares Trust Russell (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ishares Trust Russell were worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ishares Trust Russell by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,718,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ishares Trust Russell by 5,411.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,544,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,838 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Trust Russell during the 4th quarter worth about $88,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ishares Trust Russell by 626.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 760,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,579,000 after acquiring an additional 655,938 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ishares Trust Russell by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,489,000 after acquiring an additional 609,515 shares during the period.

Get Ishares Trust Russell alerts:

Shares of Ishares Trust Russell opened at $122.82 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ishares Trust Russell has a 1-year low of $122.31 and a 1-year high of $122.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares Trust Russell (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Trust Russell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Trust Russell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.