iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) Holdings Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 7.7% in the first quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 783,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 in the first quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 19.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 opened at $161.66 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $159.20 and a 52-week high of $160.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

