iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

News articles about iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1858015513333 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ACWI opened at $73.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $73.42.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI All Country World Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging markets countries.

