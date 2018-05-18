IQVIA (IQV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.20-5.45 EPS.
Shares of IQV stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other IQVIA news, insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $94,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,527 shares of company stock worth $1,257,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.
