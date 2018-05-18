IQVIA (IQV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.20-5.45 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on IQVIA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.47.

In other IQVIA news, insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $94,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,527 shares of company stock worth $1,257,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

