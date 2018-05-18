Investors Sell Facebook (FB) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $495.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $550.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.90 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Facebook had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook traded up $0.56 for the day and closed at $183.76Specifically, VP Colin Stretch sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total transaction of $2,875,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.74, for a total value of $9,610,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,678,454 shares of company stock worth $2,232,384,900. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Aegis increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities set a $235.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.37.

Get Facebook alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $535.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.