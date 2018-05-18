Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 960 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,424% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

FET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $13.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies opened at $15.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $15.10.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.23 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Prady Iyyanki purchased 90,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $956,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,522.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 111,105 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,714,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 1,222,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

