Investors Buy Shares of Exelon (EXC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $34.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.51 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Exelon had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Exelon traded down ($0.42) for the day and closed at $39.79

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

