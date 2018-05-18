Investors Buy High Volume of Abaxis Call Options (ABAX)

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,905% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Get Abaxis alerts:

ABAX stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.19. Abaxis has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $83.02.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Abaxis had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Abaxis will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Abaxis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

In other Abaxis news, insider Kenneth Aron sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $98,261.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Achim Henkel sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,012 shares of company stock worth $1,941,059 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Abaxis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abaxis by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abaxis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Abaxis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.