Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sealed Air (SEE)

5/18/2018 – Sealed Air is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Sealed Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

5/3/2018 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/24/2018 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sealed Air is poised to benefit from the sale of the Diversey unit, which will help it enhance focus on Food Care and Product Care divisions. Further, focus on innovations and acquisitions will also drive growth. The company is winning new customers around the world given its innovative platforms. Sealed Air’s top line will also be supported by enhanced demand for core product portfolio and accelerated growth in the global protein market along with the e-Commerce sector. For 2018, Sealed Air projects net sales of approximately $4.75-$4.80 billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.35-$2.45, a 33% increase at the midpoint. In addition, the company plans to drive profitable growth by improving productivity with its Sealed Air Operational Excellence culture in 2018. “

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $43.57 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 154.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 57,512.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 63,264 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3,141,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

