Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Randgold Resources (GOLD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD):

5/16/2018 – Randgold Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2018 – Randgold Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/12/2018 – Randgold Resources was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2018 – Randgold Resources was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2018 – Randgold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Randgold Resources is an international gold mining and exploration business. It has to date discovered the 7 Moz Morila deposit in southern Mali, the plus 5 Moz Yalea deposit in western Mali and the 3 Moz Tongon deposit in the Côte d’Ivoire. The Company successfully developed the Morila deposit into one of the world’s largest and highest-margin gold mines. In addition, Randgold Resources has a portfolio of prospective exploration projects across Africa in Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Tanzania. “

4/16/2018 – Randgold Resources was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2018 – Randgold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $103.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Randgold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/26/2018 – Randgold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2018 – Randgold Resources was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Randgold Resources traded up $0.03, hitting $78.11, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,861. Randgold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $273.28 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Randgold Resources will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Natixis acquired a new stake in Randgold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 68.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 58.4% during the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 473,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.