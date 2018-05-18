Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mednax (MD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mednax (NYSE: MD) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2018 – Mednax had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2018 – Mednax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mednax, Inc., formerly Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company that focuses on physician services for newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia care. The company ,through its subsidiaries, provides these services in the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, MEDNAX engages in clinical research, monitoring clinical outcomes, and implementing clinical initiatives. “

5/4/2018 – Mednax had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Mednax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/23/2018 – Mednax was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

4/11/2018 – Mednax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mednax, Inc., formerly Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company that focuses on physician services for newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia care. The company ,through its subsidiaries, provides these services in the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, MEDNAX engages in clinical research, monitoring clinical outcomes, and implementing clinical initiatives. “

4/2/2018 – Mednax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2018 – Mednax is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Mednax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mednax, Inc., formerly Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company that focuses on physician services for newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia care. The company ,through its subsidiaries, provides these services in the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, MEDNAX engages in clinical research, monitoring clinical outcomes, and implementing clinical initiatives. “

Mednax traded down $0.32, reaching $47.23, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 8,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,139. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mednax has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.75 million. Mednax had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Mednax’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mednax will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of Mednax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $175,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mednax during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mednax in the first quarter worth $211,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mednax in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mednax in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mednax in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

