Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prologis (PLD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prologis (NYSE: PLD):

5/18/2018 – Prologis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

5/17/2018 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2018 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Prologis have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Moreover, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share being revised upward in a month’s time. In April, Prologis announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with DCT Industrial Trust to acquire the latter in an $8.4-billion stock-for-stock deal. The combined portfolio will enable the company to realize significant synergies and strengthen its position in key markets. Further, the company’s first-quarter 2018 results mirrored high period-end occupancy. It also raised its 2018 outlook. Notably, the industrial real estate market is enjoying elevated demand for logistics infrastructure amid e-commerce boom, recovering economy and job market, as well as healthy manufacturing environment. Given Prologis’ solid capacity, it remains well poised to capitalize on this trend.”

4/30/2018 – Prologis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

4/25/2018 – Prologis was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Prologis was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Prologis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2018 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2018 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2018 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 41,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Prologis has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.33. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 67.65%. The company had revenue of $555.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $903,917.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $236,653.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,580.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,116 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 449.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 521,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,731,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 684 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

