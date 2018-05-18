Invesco Quality Municipal (IQI) Holdings Cut by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,285 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

