Invacare to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (IVC)

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the health services provider on Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Invacare has a payout ratio of -2.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invacare to earn ($0.24) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -20.8%.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare opened at $17.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Invacare had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $237.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.