Interserve (ISVJY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interserve (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interserve from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of Interserve traded down $0.48, reaching $4.57, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204. Interserve has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.89.

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

