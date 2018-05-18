Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Interpublic’s digital capabilities, diversified business model and geographic reach offer a distinctive competitive advantage. The company’s first-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings declined year over year but revenues increased. Interpublic continues to look for strategic investments and buyouts to expand in high-growth regions and key world markets. The company’s efforts in reducing costs, continuous margin improvement, stronger balance sheet and better capital structure should improve its profitability. Interpublic also outperformed the industry in the six three months. However, Interpublic is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members post the Brexit referendum, lowering its productivity.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NYSE IPG opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $201,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $1,534,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,541. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 75,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,267,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after acquiring an additional 909,836 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,223,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,075 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,001,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

