International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $123.22 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.17 per share, with a total value of $6,708,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,470,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,785,794.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $113,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,566.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 780,727 shares of company stock worth $101,953,411. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.4% in the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $237,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

