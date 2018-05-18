Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,271,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,818 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,605,000 after purchasing an additional 747,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,838,000 after purchasing an additional 570,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,647,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,504,000 after purchasing an additional 557,332 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $3,598,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,127,528.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $564,628.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,632 shares of company stock worth $19,090,134 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange opened at $72.40 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $71.45 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.