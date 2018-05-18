Intercept Pharmaceuticals Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($2.71) Per Share (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.99). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($11.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($9.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by $0.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 573.64% and a negative net margin of 241.33%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $167.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals opened at $71.21 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 168.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 147,719 shares during the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 925.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Keith Michael Gottesdiener purchased 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski purchased 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $499,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 399,608 shares of company stock valued at $25,574,912. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

