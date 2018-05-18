Integra lifesciences (IART) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Integra lifesciences were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of Integra lifesciences from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of Integra lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Integra lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Shares of Integra lifesciences opened at $64.09 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Integra lifesciences has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Integra lifesciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Integra lifesciences will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $827,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,854.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

