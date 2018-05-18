Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NVR) Insider Sells $759,886.88 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,064.06, for a total transaction of $759,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,622,810.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVR stock opened at $2,980.32 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,877.00 and a one year high of $2,924.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The construction company reported $39.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.44 by $7.90. NVR had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $25.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 196 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,437.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,114.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

