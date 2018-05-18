Insider Selling: Magna International (MG) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) insider Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.92, for a total transaction of C$6,219,000.00.

Vincent Joseph Galifi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magna International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 21st, Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 101,656 shares of Magna International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$7,506,279.04.

TSE:MG opened at C$84.79 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$57.12 and a 1-year high of C$84.77.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.50 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.